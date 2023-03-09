CRED CEO Kunal Shah on Thursday went down memory lane and shared his childhood obsession with kites. Shah shared how he used to save and treat his kites as prized possessions and never indulged in kite fights due to fear of losing kites. He secretly wished to have the superpower to get as many kites as he wanted.

"Like many pre-internet kids in India, I grew up with a love for flying kites. I used to fly kites that I caught for 2-3 months every evening and my neighbours teased me by calling me ‘tester’," Shah said in a Twitter thread on Thursday.

— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) March 9, 2023

He was labeled as a tester because of his flying pattern and he even used to fly kite at odd hours to avoid kite fights. “I was labelled tester as I used to fly kites, get them to a certain height and then retract back and store the kite back instead of engaging in kite fights like other kids. I would even fly my kites at odd hours when other kids wouldn't fly their kites," Shah added.

Kunal Shah shared that he was avoiding kite fights because he didn't have the money to buy a new kite and even then sometimes other kids used to snap his kite with their glass-laden threads. “I remember having hours and sometimes days waiting to catch a new kite so I could fly them again," Shah said.

Shah said that every day after coming from school he used to rush to the terrace in the hope to find some cut kites. He used to wish for some magic that can fill his terrace with kites of all sizes and shapes.

“As a 9-10-year-old, I secretly wished to have the superpower to get as many kites as I want and not remain a tester of kites. I guess every kid falls in love with a superhero with superpowers with a deep-rooted wish or desire they have as a child to be able to surge ahead," Shah said.

“From age 16, I became financially independent by doing odd jobs. By 18-19, I made decent money to have a terrace filled with kites and not remain a tester but lost all interest in flying kites. Superpowers are expensive," Shah said while concluding the Twitter thread.