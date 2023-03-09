‘Secretly wished to have superpower’: CRED CEO Kunal Shah shares childhood obsession1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM IST
- CRED CEO Kunal Shah went down the memory lane and talked about his childhood obsession
CRED CEO Kunal Shah on Thursday went down memory lane and shared his childhood obsession with kites. Shah shared how he used to save and treat his kites as prized possessions and never indulged in kite fights due to fear of losing kites. He secretly wished to have the superpower to get as many kites as he wanted.
