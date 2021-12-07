In the wake of Covid-19 threat and protest declared by various farmers' organisations and keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year's celebration, Lucknow Police on Tuesday invoked Section 144 CrPC in Lucknow district from December 7 till January 5, 2022, in view of.

"No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five-person or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it," an order passed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow said.

"No one will do anything which will create communal tension inside the jurisdiction of Lucknow Commissionarate," it added.

In view of the upcoming examinations scheduled in the district, the order stated," the police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social element and people involved in cheating (scandals).

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.

Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state's Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

