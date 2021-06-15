Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate today issued an order regarding the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the city of Bengaluru which will remain in effect till midnight of 21 June, according to news agency ANI. No public gathering will be allowed in public places except in bus stands, railways station, and airports.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases on Monday. However, there were 12 fatalities in the city.The decline in fatalities is steep as the city had reported 276 deaths on June 1. The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths.

Easing of covid-related restrictions

Karnataka began the unlock process from yesterday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts, however on the first day of easing the covid-related restrictions heavy traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain COVID-19 were eased. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.

While imposing a stringent lockdown from May 10 onwards, the Karnataka government had given daily relaxation from 6 AM to 10 AM. Now the relaxation has been extended from 6 AM to 2 PM daily except for weekends in 19 districts, which saw substantial reduction in COVID infections.

















