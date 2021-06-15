Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru till 21 June with some exceptions

Karnataka began the unlock process from yesterday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts, however on the first day of easing the covid-related restrictions heavy traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain COVID-19 were eased. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}