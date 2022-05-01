Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh colony amid ongoing demolition drive. Details here

Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh colony amid ongoing demolition drive. Details here

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Livemint

Chandigarh administration imposed Section 144 CrPC till Sunday midnight in Colony 4 due to the ongoing demolition drive in the area, according to an order issued by UT District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh, according to news agency ANI report.

As per the official order, "District Magistrate UT Chandigarh imposes Section 144 CrPC till midnight today in Colony no 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1 Chandigarh and within 500 meters from its periphery ahead of demolition to be carried out in the area today."

The restriction came into effect following an expected apprehension that the people of the said colony may cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to the persons lawfully employed or other general public during the demolition process. 

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday described the Patiala violence as the outcome of "administrative incompetence and reckless political opportunism" of the AAP government in Punjab.

Two groups had clashed over an anti-Khalistan march in Patiala on Friday, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Hitting out at the AAP government over the incident, Badal said, "These are the direct outcome of the utter administrative incompetence and reckless political opportunism which have become the hallmarks of the present rulers in the state."

(With inputs from agencies)

