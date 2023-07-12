Section 144 imposed in Delhi as Yamuna passes danger mark, city braces for flood

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in flood prone areas of the national capital on Wednesday as the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark. The Yamuna swept past all previous records on Wednesday, swelling to 207.55 metres. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has since called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.

According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am - for the first time since 2013. It had increased to 207.55 metres by 1 pm, with officials saying that the river was likely to rise further. The previous record of 207.49 metres had been set in 1978.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas. Section 144 CrPC prevents unlawful assembly of four or more persons and public movement in groups.

“Limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won't send a good message to the world," urged Kejriwal in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations. The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for road and rail traffic, and officials remain on alert. Embankments are also being constructed in the low-lying areas to prevent the entry of floodwater into other parts of the capital in case the Yamuna water level rises further.

Sixteen control rooms have been set up to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. Diving and medical teams have been deployed with all the necessary materials and equipment.

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday and a second warning on Tuesday. Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies)