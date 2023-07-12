Section 144 imposed in Delhi as Yamuna passes danger mark, city braces for flood

Section 144 imposed in Delhi as Yamuna passes danger mark, city braces for flood1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Delhi Police impose Section 144 in flood-prone areas as Yamuna river reaches record-breaking level of 207.55 meters. Chief Minister calls emergency meeting.
The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in flood prone areas of the national capital on Wednesday as the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark. The Yamuna swept past all previous records on Wednesday, swelling to 207.55 metres. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has since called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.
