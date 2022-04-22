Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli district following the stone-pelting incident at a police station on Saturday. The curfew will continue till April 23.

Noting that a total of 12 cases were registered, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told news agency ANI, "The main case was registered in connection with April 16 night (stone-pelting) incident, while in connection with law and order situation, we have registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have been made. Section 144 to continue till Saturday morning in South Sub-Division 5 PS limit." A total of 134 arrests have been made in 12 cases.

However, a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.

The incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 during which four policemen including one inspector were injured. The mob that had gathered near the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

Condemning the incident, Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan warned strict action will be taken against those who violated the law.

"The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemn the incident. The people have been arrested," Ashwathnarayan said.

