''I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said. Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}