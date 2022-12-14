Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till 10 January due to upcoming festivals. Details here1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
- The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in the city Lucknow due to upcoming festivals till 10 January, 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in the city Lucknow due to upcoming festivals till 10 January, 2023, news agency ANI has reported.
The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in the city Lucknow due to upcoming festivals till 10 January, 2023, news agency ANI has reported.
“In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city," the state government order said.
“In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city," the state government order said.
As per the order, Christmas Day on 25.12.2022, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on 29.12.2022 and various programs and festivals related to New Year 2023 will be organized on 31.12.2022 and 01.01.2023. Along with this, various entrance examinations will be organised. People's lives are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per the order, Christmas Day on 25.12.2022, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on 29.12.2022 and various programs and festivals related to New Year 2023 will be organized on 31.12.2022 and 01.01.2023. Along with this, various entrance examinations will be organised. People's lives are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In view of Covid-19, it is necessary to take special vigilance on the issued guidelines and programmes/festivals/festivals. Presently, in view of various party workers/Bharti Kisan organisations and various protestors protesting etc. and to maintain peace and order in Commissionerate Lucknow, prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 from 10.12.2022," it further stated.
“In view of Covid-19, it is necessary to take special vigilance on the issued guidelines and programmes/festivals/festivals. Presently, in view of various party workers/Bharti Kisan organisations and various protestors protesting etc. and to maintain peace and order in Commissionerate Lucknow, prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 from 10.12.2022," it further stated.
Apart from Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had also imposed Section 144 till 2 January, 2023 in view of the upcoming festivals and important days.
Apart from Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had also imposed Section 144 till 2 January, 2023 in view of the upcoming festivals and important days.
As per the Media Cell, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, “In view of upcoming festivals & important days, sec 144 to be implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar from 5/12/2022 to 2/1/2023. Restrictions will not be applicable on emergency services & on-duty policemen or paramilitary forces."
As per the Media Cell, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, “In view of upcoming festivals & important days, sec 144 to be implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar from 5/12/2022 to 2/1/2023. Restrictions will not be applicable on emergency services & on-duty policemen or paramilitary forces."
As reported by Wion news, section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till 2 January to ensure public order and peace. Earlier on 3 December, the Mumbai Police said the rumors about a curfew imposed in the city from 3-17 December were false. The police had appealed to people not to panic.
As reported by Wion news, section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till 2 January to ensure public order and peace. Earlier on 3 December, the Mumbai Police said the rumors about a curfew imposed in the city from 3-17 December were false. The police had appealed to people not to panic.
In a video message, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The rumors that a curfew has been imposed in the city are false and are creating misunderstanding among people."
In a video message, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The rumors that a curfew has been imposed in the city are false and are creating misunderstanding among people."
''I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said. Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.
''I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said. Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.