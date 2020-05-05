In a bid to contain the transmission of coronavirus , Mumbai Police have announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

"The Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am," the police said.

Starting today, stand-alone shops will issue tokens for customers to avoid crowding at shop counters. According to the order, only vehicles responding to medical emergencies will be allowed to ply in the city between 8 pm to 7 am.

The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen up to 14,541 while the death toll stands at 583, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Of the total 14541 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 3096 confirmed infections, followed by Pune (660), Thane (465), Nashik (96), and Nagpur (76).

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated