Section 144 imposed in Noida amid surge in coronavirus cases

In wake of the rise in the coronavirus cases, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has extended the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Noida and Greater Noida. The order, which came into effect from Sunday, will remain in force until January 2, 2021. In the order, the Noida police said that public gatherings and holding of congregations will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period.

Noida Commissioner of Police yesterday instructed officials to ensure its compliance in view of Bharat bandh called by farmers

Last week, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had imposed Sec 144 in six major cities of the state–Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. According to the law, action can be taken against people who gather in an area.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,458 on Sunday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,038 from 1,051 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.













