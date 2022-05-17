Section 144 imposed in this district of Madhya Pradesh.Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles,but no persons were injured. Adequate police force deployed,”said SP Neemuch last night
The district administration of Neemuch has decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144.The order was passed after some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash between two groups in the old Kachari area.
“During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles,but no persons were injured. Adequate police force deployed,"said SP Neemuch last night.
Earlier last month over 200 people, including 11 office-bearers of the Muslim Intezamia Committee, were booked for holding a protest against police action following communal violence on Ram Navami on April 10 in Khargone and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
A mob had held a protest march till the SP office on Friday without taking permission from authorities and by violating prohibitory orders, Kotwali police station official Ajay Sarwan said. "Among those who have been booked under section 188 of IPC is Muslim Intezamia Committee president Rasool Pathan. Others are being identified and notices have been issued to come protesters. The mob had also raised objectionable slogans," he said.
