Section 144 imposed in this district of Madhya Pradesh.Details here

A mob had held a protest march till the SP office on Friday without taking permission from authorities and by violating prohibitory orders, Kotwali police station official Ajay Sarwan said. "Among those who have been booked under section 188 of IPC is Muslim Intezamia Committee president Rasool Pathan. Others are being identified and notices have been issued to come protesters. The mob had also raised objectionable slogans," he said.