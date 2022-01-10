Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been put under Section 144 from 8 January, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Move aims to conduct a peaceful assembly polls, said District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday.

The district also faced significant snow coverage which had to be removed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Following the same, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar has also imposed Section 144 in the Dehradun district.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people at public places. This , however, excludes bus stations, railway stations and some other places.

The order in the Dehradun district also does not apply on door-to-door visits of Assembly candidates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the assembly elections in this state. Elections to elect 70-member state legislative assembly will be held in a single phase, following Covid protocols on 14 February.

The counting for the same will take place on 10 March.

