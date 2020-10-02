Home >News >India >Section 144 imposed, no gathering permissible around India Gate: Delhi Police
Section 144 imposed, no gathering permissible around India Gate: Delhi Police

Updated: 02 Oct 2020

  • On September 28, around 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws

NEW DELHI : No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi.

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," DCP New Delhi wrote on Twitter.

On September 28, around 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws.

Six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

"The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal tweeted.

