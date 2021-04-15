OPEN APP
Section 144 in Maharashtra: In pics deserted streets of Mumbai, Nagpur

Mumbai: Streets wore a deserted look in Mumbai and Nagpur following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Section 144 imposed across the state. Visuals from Mumbai.
Section 144 imposed across the state. Visuals from Mumbai. (ANI)
No person was allowed in a public place without a valid reason. Shops remained closed and streets remained empty in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, the curfew-like restrictions minimised the presence of people on the roads and streets.

Visuals from Nagpur.
Visuals from Nagpur. (ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to closely monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the new restrictions, as well as customers, and penalise the violators.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

Visuals from Pune.
Visuals from Pune. (ANI)
Mumbai recorded 9,931 new cases and 54 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,45,195 and the toll to 12,147, it said. Maharashtra's Nagpur district recorded 5,993 cases of coronavirus and 57 more casualties on Wednesday, an official said.

The latest infections and casualties have taken the district's tally to 2,97,036, while the toll rose to 5,960, the official said.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state to curb the COVID-19 surge. The prohibitory order which came into force on 14 April 8 pm will be in place till 7 am on 1 May. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister announced.


Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

