Uddhav Thackeray has asked the deputy speaker to disqualify the dissident MLAs, prompting the Eknath Shinde faction to give notice of a no-confidence move against him earlier on June 24.
Mumbai Police implemented section 144 of the CrPC in the city on June 25 in response to reports that Shiv Sainiks had allegedly ransacked the offices of rebel MPs. The Mumbai Police department issued a high alert and ordered all police stations to provide security at all of the city's political offices. To protect their safety, it has been ordered that officer-level police personnel visit each political office.
Shiv Sena workers demonstrated against the party's dissident MLAs and set fire to effigies outside the Kharghar headquarters. On Saturday, Shiv Sena members ransacked the Pune office of renegade party MLA Tanaji Sawant. One of the Shiv Sena dissident MLAs, Sawant is currently camped out in Guwahati, Assam, with the Eknath Shinde group.
"Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared," said Sanjay More, Shiv Sena Pune city head.
Pune Police then issued a warning and sent orders to all police stations to provide security at Shiv Sena officials' offices in the city.
Eknath Shinde, a state cabinet minister and dissident Shiv Sena politician, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 25 regarding the alleged "malicious" removal of security from the families of the 38 MLAs who were camping with him in a Guwahati hotel.
Shinde said that the security provided to the MLAs at their residence and to their family members in accordance with protocol had been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn as retaliation in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Shinde claimed that security had been withdrawn, but Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied this.
"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless. No MLA's security has been withdrawn. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the Home Department has decided to provide security at the residence of MLAs to keep their families safe," said Patil.
