Sec 144 in Nalanda, Amit Shah visit cancelled, 45 arrested- All we know on Bihar violence2 min read . 02:52 PM IST
- Several districts in Bihar saw communal riots erupt during Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday that continued till Friday 31 March
Bihar Sharif towns and Sasaram witnessed communal riots break out during Ram Navami celebrations. The clashes that broke out on Thursday continued till Friday.
A clash broke out between two groups of people on Friday during Ram Navami processions near Gagan Diwan Mohalla under Laheri police station in Bihar sharif, the district headquarters of Nalanda.
According to reports more than 20,000 workers of Bajrang Dal were present during the procession.
After one group allegedly pelted stones at the procession, the violence erupted even gunshots was fired and many vehicles were torched. Miscreants pelted stones and set around half a dozen vehicles ablaze. Hundreds of police and administration forces were deployed at the spot.
Police personnel, including a guard of the sub-divisional police officer Sasaram, were also injured in the clashes that continued till Friday evening.
Internet services had been suspended in several districts of Bihar, including Nalanda and Sasaram for 48 hours.
Following the riots that left several injured including six with bullet injuries., section 144 had been imposed in Nalanda and Sasaram.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour of Sasaram in Bihar where prohibitory orders are in place following communal tension sparked off during Ram Navami festivities, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday.
"The imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in Sasaram is a clear indication that no large gatherings can take place. Hence, the honourable Home Minister has cancelled his visit to the town for Samrat Ashok's birth anniversary celebrations," said the state BJP president, whose party was last year dumped by Kumar, resulting in loss of power in Bihar.
Altogether 45 people have been arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns.
In a statement, the PHQ also asserted that "normalcy has been restored" in both the places though senior officers were camping in the affected areas by way of caution and heavy deployment of forces continued.
In Sasaram, where Rohtas district is headquartered, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson that had left the administration in a tizzy in view of a scheduled programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.
In Bihar Sharif, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda is headquartered, 27 people have been arrested, added the PHQ statement.
