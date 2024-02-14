In West Bengal, the Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali gram panchayat till midnight February 18, ANI reported. Also Read: Sandeshkhali violence causes Section 144, what happened? What is TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh accused of? Section 144 CrPC order will be valid in and around 500 metres of the following areas from 23.45 hrs (February 13) to 00.00 hrs (February 19): Sandeshkhali GP (Trimoni Bazar, Khulna Ghat, Bholakhali Ghat, Sandeshkhali Ghat and Patrapara), Durga Mandop GP (Gabberia Market, Daudpur and Dugripara), Korakati GP (Dhuchnikhali Bazar), Manpur GP (Gopaler. Ghat), Khulna GP (Situlia bazar, Khulna bazar and Hatgacha bazar), Bermajur II (Dhamakali Ghat, Atapur and Pulepara) and Jeliakhali GP (Azizer Ghat, Piprekhali Ghat and Haldarpara). As per order by Basirhat Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar IAS, the use of microphone and/or loudspeaker is banned, unless duly authorised. Assembly of five or more persons has also been banned. Official statement As per the official statement from Basirhat Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Kumar IAS, some miscreants set fire to a structure near a fish pond belonging to a person on February 7. The next morning, they set fire to someone's chicken farm. That same day, around 70-80 women gathered, carrying sticks, at a market in Sandeshkhali and started shouting against the police. This group grew to 200 people and they walked towards the Sandeshkhali police station, waving sticks and continuing to shout.

On February 9, a similar number of women with sticks gathered at another place in Sandeshkhali and set fire to another chicken farm and a nearby house.

On February 13, a political group's demonstration turned violent when a mob threw stones at the police, injuring several officers.

The intelligence branch has warned that there could be more disturbances, with outsiders possibly inciting the locals in Sandeshkhali to break the peace.

The police in Basirhat have spotted certain areas where troublemakers might try to cause more problems and disturb the peace.

(With ANI inputs)

