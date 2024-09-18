Section 498A: Centre may review the domestic violence law
Summary
- Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tells Mint the ministry has started discussions on the misuse of the IPC's Section 498A, which has been replicated as Sections 85 and 86 in the BNS without adequate safeguards for men against frivolous complaints
NEW DELHI : In what may result in the first review of the new Indian criminal codes, the Centre has started discussions on the misuse of Sections 85 and 86 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) that criminalize domestic violence against women by their husbands and in-laws, said Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in an interview.