Section 498A: Centre may review the domestic violence law

Arbitration push

To address the mounting pendency of lawsuits—over 50 million cases—in Indian courts, Meghwal said the ministry is conducting an “ageing analysis" to identify cases that have been running for a long time. “We are conducting an ageing analysis...how old are pending cases...and the reason for pendency…to understand the cause of delay. It is possible that the person who filed the case does not exist, or that one witness is not appearing before the court...and the court cannot decide before it has heard all witnesses."