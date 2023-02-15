Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open for public today. Check details

Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open for public today. Check details2 min read . 02:57 AM IST
- Delhi-Mumbai expressway: The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur
A section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open for the public on 15 February 2023 (Wednesday).
An official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open to commuters from 8 am on Wednesday.
A toll plaza has been made at Nuh, he added.
"The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned... Basic facilities will be made available on the expressway soon," Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, said.
As the opening of this section, people going to Jaipur will have two alternative routes. Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the NHAI official said.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jaipur section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur.
PM Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, and optical fiber, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers, and industries. "Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment."
Developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.
According to the PM, the expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, and Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km.
The expressway was kick-started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.
The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat.
It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports, and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, and JNPT port.
It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports, and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, and JNPT port.