Section on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to remain closed today for maintenance work

"While all metro services will start from 2:30 pm on March 8 (Wednesday) on account of Holi, one section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will continue to remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work," the DMRC said in a statement.

