Secunderabad railway station: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment. See photos3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:57 AM IST
- The redeveloped Secunderabad railway station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Telangana today, will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, to be done at a cost of ₹720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.
