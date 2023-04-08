Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Telangana today, will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, to be done at a cost of ₹720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The Prime Minister will also perform bhumi puja for the various development works to be undertaken towards the redevelopment and modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of ₹715 crore, which include facilities to cater to the needs of passengers for another 40 years.

Other works include modernising the station to international standards by increasing the station building area to 61,912 square metres from the current area of 11,427 sq. m. The station will also have an exclusive 108-metre double-level air concourse connecting terminal building and all platforms.

View Full Image The redeveloped Secunderabad railway station will have climate sustainable design

The Ministry of Railways has taken up prestigious project of ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ so as to provide world-class amenities with elegant features and give aesthetic look to the stations. As part of it, South Central Railway(SCR) has undertaken upgradation of Secunderabad station and has awarded contract to M/s. Girdharilal Construction Private Limited. The project has been awarded in EPC mode and is targeted for completion within 36 months i.e., by October, 2025. The cost for the execution of this project is ₹699 crores.

View Full Image The redeveloped Secunderabad railway station will have world class amenities

To complete the work within the targeted time, necessary ground work has already commenced. In the first stage, the Lead design Director, safety consultant and Proof consultant have been appointed so as to finalize the design aspects within time. IIT Delhi has been appointed as the Proof Consultant to evaluate the upcoming structure design of the building.

Further, Topographic Survey of the site has been completed giving complete details of the location. It is done to identify the elevation of the surface proposed at different levels i.e., Basement, Ground, Mezzanine, First and Second floor levels. Also, Architects use the Topographical survey to create a 3D plot of the design for construction of the proposed Building structure, Sky concourse, FOBs, etc pertaining to the Redevelopment of station.

View Full Image The redeveloped Secunderabad railway station will have multi-modal transport hub

Geo-technic investigation i.e., Soil exploration has also been conducted at various locations of North & South terminals of station building for identifying the soil strata and to design the Building structures/Steel structures foundations suitably. A new building / structure incorporating the RPF Armory and Cash Guard are to come up as part of the Station Upgradation. This requires dismantling of Old Railway Quarters. Accordingly, these structures have been dismantled to allow commencement of construction work.

To undertake the construction activity and to monitor in real-time basis, Site Office along with Site laboratory has been established on the South Side of the existing Secunderabad Station building. Secunderabad Station is the only NSG1 category station (Non Suburban Grade 1) on the Zone handling annually more than 20 million passengers. To provide world-class facilities for the passengers, Railways has undertaken to upgrade the station with best of modern amenities within the station premises.

A senior railway official has said that the progress of the station's upgradation work is being closely monitored at all levels. He said that the major objective of the station Upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate City core area with Multi modal integration and seamless movement of passengers. He also said that the new station building will have convenient pick up and drop off areas for the passengers, adequate parking facility, while decongesting the circulating area and integrating it with the city.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement.