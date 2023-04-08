The Ministry of Railways has taken up prestigious project of ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ so as to provide world-class amenities with elegant features and give aesthetic look to the stations. As part of it, South Central Railway(SCR) has undertaken upgradation of Secunderabad station and has awarded contract to M/s. Girdharilal Construction Private Limited. The project has been awarded in EPC mode and is targeted for completion within 36 months i.e., by October, 2025. The cost for the execution of this project is ₹699 crores.