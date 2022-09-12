Swiggy delivery boy helps worried parents contact son, netizens left emotional

Swiggy delivery boy helps worried parents contact son, netizens left emotional4 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- A Twitter user took narrated how a Swiggy delivery person helped an elderly couple in Chennai ‘get in touch with their dear son’ in Secunderabad
A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site on Monday to narrate how a Swiggy delivery person displayed the epitome of humanity and helped an elderly couple ‘get in touch with their dear son’ in Secunderabad. The online food ordering and delivery platform's Twitter account was quick enough to take cognizance of the narrative and praised the delivery partner.
A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site on Monday to narrate how a Swiggy delivery person displayed the epitome of humanity and helped an elderly couple ‘get in touch with their dear son’ in Secunderabad. The online food ordering and delivery platform's Twitter account was quick enough to take cognizance of the narrative and praised the delivery partner.
Here is the narrative
Here is the narrative
A Twitter user Saikiran Kannan shared an incident, wherein an elderly couple, also a distant relative of his, had approached his mother for help when they were unable to contact their son for a couple of days.
A Twitter user Saikiran Kannan shared an incident, wherein an elderly couple, also a distant relative of his, had approached his mother for help when they were unable to contact their son for a couple of days.
Saikiran's mother thought of delivering ‘some biscuits and juice items’ via Swiggy's grocery delivery option -Swiggyinstamart. She attempted to figure out if the person , tagged ‘Mr X’ by Saikiran, was at his home and was ‘ safe and sound’. Saikiran's mother would have contacted the police if this effort proved futile.
Saikiran's mother thought of delivering ‘some biscuits and juice items’ via Swiggy's grocery delivery option -Swiggyinstamart. She attempted to figure out if the person , tagged ‘Mr X’ by Saikiran, was at his home and was ‘ safe and sound’. Saikiran's mother would have contacted the police if this effort proved futile.
"Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with @SwiggyInstamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on Mr. X & ensure he was safe and sound. A police complaint was the next option."
"Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with @SwiggyInstamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on Mr. X & ensure he was safe and sound. A police complaint was the next option."
Saikiran's mother chose some items and ordered delivery on the address provided by the old couple. When the delivery partner reached the location, he was unable to locate the right house. The address seemed confusing.
Saikiran's mother chose some items and ordered delivery on the address provided by the old couple. When the delivery partner reached the location, he was unable to locate the right house. The address seemed confusing.
It was later understood that the address provided was incorrect. When the delivery partner reached the wrong address it was 9.15pm. When the search proved futile, Saikiran's mother asked the delivery partner to keep the items for himself and thanked him for his efforts.
It was later understood that the address provided was incorrect. When the delivery partner reached the wrong address it was 9.15pm. When the search proved futile, Saikiran's mother asked the delivery partner to keep the items for himself and thanked him for his efforts.
Following the failed attempt, Saikiran's mother asked the elderly couple to provide the contact details of their son's friends to get more information on Mr X's place of residence. They figured out the correct location now. “Now we got the exact Google maps location of the place where Mr. X was staying in with all the right directions and details. But, It was already 9.45pm," wrote Saikiran.
Following the failed attempt, Saikiran's mother asked the elderly couple to provide the contact details of their son's friends to get more information on Mr X's place of residence. They figured out the correct location now. “Now we got the exact Google maps location of the place where Mr. X was staying in with all the right directions and details. But, It was already 9.45pm," wrote Saikiran.
It is to be noted that they figured out the correct address, at least half an hour after the failed attempt. This is when, Saikiran's mother contacted the delivery partner gain and asked him if he could go and check, this time on the correct address.
It is to be noted that they figured out the correct address, at least half an hour after the failed attempt. This is when, Saikiran's mother contacted the delivery partner gain and asked him if he could go and check, this time on the correct address.
The delivery person agreed to do so. “The delivery man was kind enough to say that he would do it upon completion of his current delivery order.", Saikiran informed.
The delivery person agreed to do so. “The delivery man was kind enough to say that he would do it upon completion of his current delivery order.", Saikiran informed.
Once done with the delivery, the Swiggy delivery partner, Srinath Srikanth, attempted to reach Mr X once again, exactly thirty minutes later. Once Mr X responded to the Swiggy delivery partner's knock, “he handed over the phone to Mr. X and asked my mom to confirm that he was the one she was looking for. And There he was!".
Once done with the delivery, the Swiggy delivery partner, Srinath Srikanth, attempted to reach Mr X once again, exactly thirty minutes later. Once Mr X responded to the Swiggy delivery partner's knock, “he handed over the phone to Mr. X and asked my mom to confirm that he was the one she was looking for. And There he was!".
Then Saikiran informs that Mr X had gotten into an accident on a couple of days ago. Mr X was under heavy medication. “He did not want his parents to get worried and hence was avoiding taking their calls. Now he was getting better! Soon after, he called his folks and narrated his story," Saikiran narrated.
Then Saikiran informs that Mr X had gotten into an accident on a couple of days ago. Mr X was under heavy medication. “He did not want his parents to get worried and hence was avoiding taking their calls. Now he was getting better! Soon after, he called his folks and narrated his story," Saikiran narrated.
When the Swiggy delivery partner could establish contact and deliver the item it was 10.30pm in the night!
When the Swiggy delivery partner could establish contact and deliver the item it was 10.30pm in the night!
After the ordeal was solved owing to the kindness of the Swiggy delivery partner, Srinath Srikanth also handed the items to Mr X, which Saikiran's mother had asked to keep for himself. This won over Saikiran's mother's heart and she asked for Srinath Srikanth's Gpay details and transferred him some money to compensate for having ‘gone above & beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!’
After the ordeal was solved owing to the kindness of the Swiggy delivery partner, Srinath Srikanth also handed the items to Mr X, which Saikiran's mother had asked to keep for himself. This won over Saikiran's mother's heart and she asked for Srinath Srikanth's Gpay details and transferred him some money to compensate for having ‘gone above & beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!’
“To give a bit of the background on how this was done. My mother lives in Bangalore. The old couple lives in Chennai.. and Mr. X is in Secunderabad," Saikiran added.
“To give a bit of the background on how this was done. My mother lives in Bangalore. The old couple lives in Chennai.. and Mr. X is in Secunderabad," Saikiran added.
Swiggy was quick to note this deed of the delivery partner and sought details of the Swiggy Instamart delivery so that they could ‘appreciate him for his efforts’
Swiggy was quick to note this deed of the delivery partner and sought details of the Swiggy Instamart delivery so that they could ‘appreciate him for his efforts’
“Hey Saikiran, we ought to say that it was your mother's determination and quick thinking that combined well with the sense of community responsibility displayed by our delivery partner which ensured we all were able to find Mr. X. We hope he's doing better now! In the meantime, we'd truly appreciate it if you could share the order ID here as it will help us reach out to the delivery partner in question and appreciate him for his efforts", wrote Swiggy on Twitter.
“Hey Saikiran, we ought to say that it was your mother's determination and quick thinking that combined well with the sense of community responsibility displayed by our delivery partner which ensured we all were able to find Mr. X. We hope he's doing better now! In the meantime, we'd truly appreciate it if you could share the order ID here as it will help us reach out to the delivery partner in question and appreciate him for his efforts", wrote Swiggy on Twitter.