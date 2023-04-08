Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:16 AM IST
- Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months
Indian Railways' twelfth Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will operate from Secunderabad station in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be connecting the two Telegu-speaking states after the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train will cover 661 kilometers distance in 8.30 hours which is lesser than the time taken by the other Express trains running on this route. The train will operate six days a week and will not run on Tuesday.
