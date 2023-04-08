Indian Railways' twelfth Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will operate from Secunderabad station in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be connecting the two Telegu-speaking states after the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train will cover 661 kilometers distance in 8.30 hours which is lesser than the time taken by the other Express trains running on this route. The train will operate six days a week and will not run on Tuesday.

Fare of Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20701) between Secunderabad to Tirupati station will be ₹ 1680 which includes ₹364 as catering charges which is optional and ₹ 3080 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹419 as catering charges. Meanwhile, the fare on Train No- 20702 Vande Bharat Express will be ₹ 1625 in Chair Car and includes ₹308 as catering charges and ₹3030 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹369 as catering charge. The Hyderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.

Timings of Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:

20701 TIRUPATI VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 SC SECUNDERABAD JN 1 -- 06:00 -- 0 1 2 NLDA NALGONDA 1 07:19 07:20 01:00 110 1 3 GNT GUNTUR JN 1 09:45 09:50 05:00 282 1 4 OGL ONGOLE 1 11:09 11:10 01:00 414 1 5 NLR NELLORE 1 12:29 12:30 01:00 530 1 6 TPTY TIRUPATI 1 14:30 -- -- 661 1

Timings of Tirupati- SecunderabadVande Bharat Express:

20702 SECUNDERABAD VANDE BHARAT S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 TPTY TIRUPATI 1 -- 15:15 -- 0 1 2 NLR NELLORE 1 17:19 17:20 01:00 132 1 3 OGL ONGOLE 1 18:29 18:30 01:00 248 1 4 GNT GUNTUR JN 1 19:45 19:50 05:00 380 1 5 NLDA NALGONDA 1 22:09 22:10 01:00 551 1 6 SC SECUNDERABAD JN 1 23:45 -- -- 661 1

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.