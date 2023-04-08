Indian Railways' twelfth Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will operate from Secunderabad station in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be connecting the two Telegu-speaking states after the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train will cover 661 kilometers distance in 8.30 hours which is lesser than the time taken by the other Express trains running on this route. The train will operate six days a week and will not run on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}