The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said. The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said. The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said.

