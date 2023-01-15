Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
“In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said PM Narendra Modi at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.
The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said. The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said. The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said.
Fare from Secunderabad to Warangal is Rs. 520
Secunderabad to Khammam Rs. 750
From Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs. 905
Fare from Secunderabad to Rajamahendravara is Rs. 1,365
From Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs. 1,665
Executive Chair Car Fares... Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs. It is 3120.
Duranto Express is the fastest train which is currently running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam reaches the destination in maximum 10 hours.
Railway officials say that the Vande Bharat train will reach its destination within 8 hours and 30 minutes. Passengers can reach their destinations an hour and a half earlier as compared to Durantho Express.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users.
With inputs from agencies
