Keeping Aadhaar's confidentiality safe has become a tedious task for people, with multiple channels seeking personal details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and other details. This sometimes leads to Aadhaar fraud.

Though ensuring the security and confidentiality of the information gathered related to Aadhaar is of UIDAI, the later has suggested that people can protect their Aadhaar data and biometrics from misuse by locking them.

In recent tweets, UIDAI has offered an easy and simple solution to people with which they can check if their data is not misused. So now, the the 12-digit Aadhaar number can be locked. Instead of using the 12-digit Aadhaar number, one can one can get a 16-digit virtual ID (VID) number, which is also known as Masked Aadhaar.

Virtual ID (VID) number/Masked Aadhaar:

The VID is a temporary and 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number that is valid ‘valid and accepted widely, according to UIDAI. The VID is mandatory for locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics. The person has to download the e-Aadhaar card and then only and one can have to lock the Aadhaar biometrics.

Way to locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics:

a) Visiting the UIDAI official website.

b) Using the ‘mAadhaar’ mobile application.

Steps to lock Aadhaar Biometrics Via UIDAI official website:

1) Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

2) Go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ category and go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ category.

3) Go to the ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics’ option under Aadhaar Services section.

4) Enter Login details, the captcha code and generate OTP.

5) One will receive the one-time password on their registered mobile number.

6) Enter the OTP along with a password of your choice.

7) Check box beside 'Enable Biometric Locking’ and then click the ‘enable’ button again. Aadhaar card biometrics are now locked.

Steps to lock Aadhaar Biometrics Via mobile SMS:

1) Send an SMS to 1947 to request an OTP on registered mobile number.

2) The SMS should be written as GETOTP and the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number. For example: GETOTPXXXX or GETOTPXXXXXXXX

3) Once the message is delivered, the UIDAI will send you a 6-digit OTP via SMS.

4) Send another message using the OTP. It needs to to be written as LOCKUID along with the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number, and the 6-digit OTP. For example, LOCKUIDXXXXOTP or LOCKUIDXXXXXXXXOTP.

5) A confirmation message on registered mobile number will be received, citing that the Aadhaar biometrics have been locked.

Unlocking Aadhaar biometrics:

The process is quite similar, however, instead of using the digits of the Aadhaar number, one need the last six or 10 digits of the VID number.