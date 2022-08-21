Secure Aadhaar card details by locking biometrics, here's how

In recent tweets, UIDAI has offered an easy and simple solution to people with which they can check if their data is not misused. So now, the the 12-digit Aadhaar number can be locked. Instead of using the 12-digit Aadhaar number, one can one can get a 16-digit virtual ID (VID) number, which is also known as Masked Aadhaar.

