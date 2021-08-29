Delhi Police has tightened security arrangements across the national capital ahead of Janmashtami celebrations. The police force has also urged people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festivities.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told news agency PTI that adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the Janamashtami celebrations.

"We have deployed adequate numbers of personnel in all district across the national capital. We also urge people who will come out of their homes to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and DDMA guidelines," Biswal said.

Senior officers from different districts said they will ask people to strictly follow Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, wear mask and not gather at a public places.

Janmashtami, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, falls on Monday.

