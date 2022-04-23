The security has been beefed up in front of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house as two Maharashtra leaders - MLA Ravi Rana and his wife independent MP Navneet Rana promised to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside his residence.

Shiv Sena had strongly opposed it as the Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, reacting to the same, Shiv Sena workers broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of the Ranas. Police force have been deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control.

Following the incident, the couple said, as quoted by news agency ANI, Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence. We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple. Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government. Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.