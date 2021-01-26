Security beefed up at BSES power stations in Delhi

OPEN APP
Delhi Police said it has beefed up security at the power grid and power substations of Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) in the national capital
1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 05:56 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice

Delhi Police has beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital in view of threat received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital.

Delhi Police said it has beefed up security at the power grid and power substations of Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) in the national capital after a threat was received by the company about the disruption of power supply in Delhi.

The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

