Security beefed up on Delhi's Burari ground, police say facilities available

Delhi Police has beefed up security on Burari ground, the designated spot for farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital, even as Surjeet Singh Phul, the Punjab unit chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (BKU), termed the venue as an "open jail".

Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, said that basic facilities are being provided to the farmers staying at the Burari ground.

"Burari ground has been designated for the farmers who are coming from different parts of the country to protest. Police have been deployed here for their security. We are also in touch of civic authorities to provide facilities like water, sanitation, electricity and food," she said.

"Delhi Police is asking the farmers at state borders to come here. Around 500 to 600 farmers are here and more are coming. We are ensuring the safety and security of every farmer staying here," she added.

Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the new farm laws amid security deployment. Farmers were seen trying to break the barricades at Ghazipur in the national capital on Sunday evening, with the police resorting to lathicharge.

Tikri border on Delhi-Bahadurgarh road remains closed for traffic movement amidst the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers amassed on the borders of the national capital under the banner of the BKU refused to move to Burari in New Delhi, where the Centre has invited them for talks.

Phul, during a press conference, said the condition put forward for talks is an insult to the farmers. "We will never go to Burari. It is not a park but an open jail. Delhi Police told the Uttarakhand farmers' association president that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari."

Meanwhile, Sombir Sangwan, Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA, announced that all khaps Sunday unanimously decided to support the protesting farmers by all means.

"Khaps will gather tomorrow (Monday) and proceed towards Delhi. We request the Centre to reconsider the three new farm laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves," Sangwan said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday offered to hold talks with the protesting farmers if they moved to the Burari ground.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

