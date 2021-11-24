New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', news agency ANI reported.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."

This is a developing story, more details will be added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.