Security beefed up outside Gautam Gambhir's house after death threats from ISIS
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', news agency ANI reported.
As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."
This is a developing story, more details will be added.
