Security beefed up outside Gautam Gambhir's house after death threats from ISIS

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir claims to receive death threats from ISIS, approaches police

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."

