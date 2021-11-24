Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security beefed up outside Gautam Gambhir's house after death threats from ISIS

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir.
1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir claims to receive death threats from ISIS, approaches police

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', news agency ANI reported.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."

This is a developing story, more details will be added.

