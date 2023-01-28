On January 27, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi claimed that his security had been compromised, requiring him to take a bullet-proof car to the next destination rather than the 16 km he had originally intended to walk along the highway in south Kashmir's Qazigund.

A top police official met Gandhi after the Congress chose to halt his on-foot yatra for the day. He was afterwards transferred to a bulletproof car together with former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who had joined the yatra in Qazigund.

Police officers who were supposed to control the throng and hold the rope were completely absent, Gandhi claimed due to a complete breakdown in the police organisation. The Congress leader said he had to call off the yatra for the day because his security personnel were reluctant to let him continue on it. According to the Wayanad MP, it is critical that the police control the throng so that the yatra may continue.

Omar said he was “witness" to what RaGa was claiming. “The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by J&K police simply vanished within minutes of @RahulGandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed in to Kashmir from Jammu & were looking forward to the 11 KM walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled (sic)," tweeted the leader.

However, claims of inadequate security were denied by the J&K police. Only those who had been authorised by the organisers and had been frisked by the crowd were permitted inside to the yatra route, J&K Police said. The organisers and managers did not reveal the sizeable Banihal group that thronged close to the starting point and entered the yatra, they claimed.

According to the police authorities, there were complete security plans in place, including 10 companies of J&K police and 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, which included quick response teams, road opening parties, route dominance, and lateral deployment. For high-ridge and other deployments, security personnel were sent out, they said.

