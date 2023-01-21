Mumbai man held for posing as an army soldier ahead of PM Modi’s BKC rally3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:49 PM IST
- A 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by the Mumbai Police just 90 minutes before PM Modi was to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on 19 January, Mumbai Police arrested a man for entering the rally and posing as an Army soldier, news agency ANI has reported on 21 January quoting police officials.
