Republic Day celebrations 2023: A multi-layer security cover has been created in Delhi on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, the officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 24 help desks for those attending the celebrations at Kartavya Path, said police, adding that about 60,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations today.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi) Pranav Tayal, people without a valid pass or ticket will not be allowed to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.. The entry is based on QR code on passes this year. More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system.

Meanwhile, an NSG-DRDO anti-drone team has also been deployed for the security purposes, PTI reported, citing police officials.

On Delhi borders, extra pickets have been set up and vehicles entering the national capital are being checked. Police informed that the anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places.

The officials are also carrying verification drives in hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, cinema halls, parking lots, and bus terminals for the last two to three months, as per PTI reports.

The officials stated that police as well as paramilitary personnel have been briefed about security protocols and procedures. Patrolling is being carried out, while audio and visual messages through public announcement systems are being played in high footfall.

Delhi Police also asked people through social media to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or articles.

