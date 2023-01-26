Delhi: Security cover in place for Republic Day celebrations1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Republic Day 2023: Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 24 help desks for those attending the celebrations at Kartavya Path.
Republic Day celebrations 2023: A multi-layer security cover has been created in Delhi on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, the officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.
