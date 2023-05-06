Terrorist killed in J&K, two encounters underway in Rajouri and Baramulla2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:26 AM IST
A terrorist has been killed after an encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, JK Police said on Saturday
In an ongoing encounter operation, Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated a terrorist in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, security forces are undertaking two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.One is underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri, whereas, another started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla.
