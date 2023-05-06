In an ongoing encounter operation, Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated a terrorist in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, security forces are undertaking two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.One is underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri, whereas, another started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla.

#WATCH| J&K: Encounter underway in Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla



The security forces are able to establish contact with terrorist in Rajauri, said Jammu Defence PRO.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, “#Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

In the ongoing anti-terror operation, a total of five soldiers lost their lives in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir' Baramulla on Thursday.

Giving the information about the encounter operation that began on Thursday, Kashmir Zone police tweeted that the J&K police and security forces are on their job to mow down the terrorists in the location.

"#Encounter has started in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday. The neutralisation was followed by an encounter which broke out near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

Informing about the encounter of two terrorists, the officials said that the Kupwara police and the Indian Army are conducting search operation to track down other terrorists. "Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

The security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara. The SSP was alerted about the infiltration by the terrorist launch pads from across the Line of Control towards Machhal sector, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar.

Later troops were put on high alert on May 1. According to the official statement, troops were alerted and ambushed to track down the terrorists infiltrating from across the LOC.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.

The troops tracked the infiltrated terrorists on Wednesday morning at around 8:30 am. An intense firefight broke out between the two parties and led to the elimination of two terrorists, said the statement. Security forces recovered dead bodies of two terrorists along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

