Home >News >India >J&K: Security increased at all vital locations, snipers deployed on buildings
Security personnel conduct a Cordon and Search Operation at Baghat Chowk, after three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Feb.19, 2021. (PTI)
J&K: Security increased at all vital locations, snipers deployed on buildings

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM IST ANI

IG Kashmir directs increased security deployment at all vital locations, relocation of permanent bunkers and enhancement of anti-terrorists operations

Two days after a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla in which two policemen were killed, Inspector General of Kashmir Police has directed an increase in the security deployment at all vital locations in the area, sources told ANI.

"IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all vital locations, snipers to be placed on high-rise buildings, relocating permanent bunkers and anti-terrorists operations to be enhanced," said the sources.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said the preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicates the involvement of two terrorists in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on February 19 in which two policemen were killed. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a foreign terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists

In another encounter on February 19, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, one police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

