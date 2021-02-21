J&K: Security increased at all vital locations, snipers deployed on buildings

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said the preliminary investigation on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence indicates the involvement of two terrorists in the attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla on February 19 in which two policemen were killed. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local terrorist, and another as a foreign terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the terrorists