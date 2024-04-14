Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 14 raised a call for ‘strong and stable government with a full majority’ in the wake of escalating tension between Iran and Israel after the latest episode of Iran-launched drone attacks.

His statement came at a time when Iran launched attacks on its long-time foe Israel on Saturday, April 13. While unveiling the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi made these remarks at BJP's headquarters in New Delhi.

The Iran-launched drone attack came days after a suspected Israeli strike targeted an Iranian consular building in Syria which killed two Iranian generals and 12 people in total. This marks the first time Iran launched a direct military assault on its historical rival Israel which comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Without specifically referring to any country, PM Modi in his speech said, “The cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the world today," reported ANI.

He added, "There is a situation of war. The world is tense. In such times of crisis, the security of Indians living in these regions is our priority.

The PM suggested that at such critical times when the security of Indians living abroad is at stake, it becomes essential for a nation to have a strong and stable government with a full majority. PM Modi said, “When such tensions prevail across the world, it becomes all the more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority - such a government that makes the country economically prosperous, takes the country towards 'Viksit Bharat."

Reiterating his call for Viksit Bharat, the PM emphasised that BJP's manifesto gives a guarantee for one such government while highlighting BJP's Sankalp Patra.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said Iran's unprecedented coordinated overnight attacks on Saturday carried out by proxies and allies on several Israeli positions were thwarted with the help of the United States and allies.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!