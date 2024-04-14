‘Security of Indians our priority’ : PM Modi calls for full majority govt amid Iran-Israel conflict
PM Modi stressed on the need for ‘strong and stable government with a full majority’ in light of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 14 raised a call for ‘strong and stable government with a full majority’ in the wake of escalating tension between Iran and Israel after the latest episode of Iran-launched drone attacks.
