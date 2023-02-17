Home / News / India /  Security ramped up at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's home after bomb hoax call
Back

Security ramped up at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's home after bomb hoax call

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2023, 10:18 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Security was increased outside the CM's residence in Lucknow after a bomb call that later turned out to be a hoax (ANI)Premium
Security was increased outside the CM's residence in Lucknow after a bomb call that later turned out to be a hoax (ANI)

The state bomb disposal squad had carried out an extensive search after the Delhi Police control room received a call about there being a bomb inside the CM's Kalidas Marg residence.

Security was ramped up at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on Friday following a hoax bomb threat call. The state bomb disposal squad had carried out an extensive search after the Delhi Police control room received a call about there being a bomb inside his Kalidas Marg residence.

“The Lucknow Police carried out precautionary search and the entire stretch along the CM’s residence was sanitized by the BDS. No suspicious thing was found," officials at Gautampalli police station told Hindustan Times.

The police are now making efforts to trace the unknown caller. 

Also read: Hoax bomb threat call at Bombay High Court building

According to the police, government officials and security staffers deployed at the CM's residence have also been informed about the situation and urged to remain alert. Officials said that the Delhi Police would be investigating the hoax call.

Earlier this week, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court had received a hoax bomb call. The police control room here in Maharashtra received the threat call from Bihar at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday and then conducted a search of the building. 

“I have paid money and my work is not being done. So I kept a bomb in the high court," police officials quoted the unknown caller as stating. Following this, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had reached the high court building and carried out an extensive search, but found nothing suspicious.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Mumbai Police is investigating a similar call received by a senior police official reccently. A person claiming to be an MLA had called a joint commissioner of police in Mumbai and claimed that there would be a bomb blast in the neighbouring Mira- Bhayander area. An FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai and investigation transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit, an official said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x