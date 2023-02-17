Security ramped up at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's home after bomb hoax call
The state bomb disposal squad had carried out an extensive search after the Delhi Police control room received a call about there being a bomb inside the CM's Kalidas Marg residence.
Security was ramped up at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on Friday following a hoax bomb threat call. The state bomb disposal squad had carried out an extensive search after the Delhi Police control room received a call about there being a bomb inside his Kalidas Marg residence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×