Security reduced outside the British high commission in a retaliatory move

Security reduced outside the British high commission in a retaliatory move2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Barricades placed outside the UK mission and the British high commissioner's residence in Delhi were removed by Wednesday. However, there have been no reports of a reduction in security personnel posted at the mission
India has started to reduce security outside the British high commission and envoy Alex Ellis’ residence at Rajaji Marg residence in response to a violent protest outside the Indian mission in London over the weekend.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×