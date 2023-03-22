Security reduced outside the British high commission in a retaliatory move

India has started to reduce security outside the British high commission and envoy Alex Ellis’ residence at Rajaji Marg residence in response to a violent protest outside the Indian mission in London over the weekend.

Barricades placed outside the UK mission and the British high commissioner's residence in Delhi were removed by Wednesday afternoon. However, there have been no reports of a reduction in security personnel posted at the mission, a Hindustan Times report said. The decision followed an assessment at the highest levels of the Indian government on how to respond to the violent protest outside the Indian high commission in London on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, a British high commission spokesperson said: “We do not comment on security matters."

During the protest on Sunday, a pro-Khalistan activist climbed onto a balcony and pulled down the Indian national flag from a pole at the front of the building. London police reportedly arrived at the scene long after the protest began, leading to anger on the Indian side. The Indian government had reportedly shared intelligence inputs with British authorities about the possibility of protests by pro-Khalistan activists turning violent.

India reacted angrily to the developments in London, with the British deputy high commissioner being summoned to the external affairs ministry late on Sunday night. The Indian side demanded an explanation for the "complete absence of British security" that allowed the pro-Khalistan elements to enter the mission premises. They also asked the UK government to take immediate steps to identify, arrest, and prosecute each one of those involved in Sunday's protest. The Indian side also asked the UK to put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and reminded them of their obligations under the Vienna Convention.

India also lodged a strong protest with the US on Monday over the vandalization of its consulate in San Francisco during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. The incident comes after the removal of barricades outside the US embassy in New Delhi in 2013 by Indian authorities, following the arrest of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in New York on charges of visa fraud.