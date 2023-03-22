Security reduced outside the British high commission in a retaliatory move

India reacted angrily to the developments in London, with the British deputy high commissioner being summoned to the external affairs ministry late on Sunday night. The Indian side demanded an explanation for the "complete absence of British security" that allowed the pro-Khalistan elements to enter the mission premises. They also asked the UK government to take immediate steps to identify, arrest, and prosecute each one of those involved in Sunday's protest. The Indian side also asked the UK to put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and reminded them of their obligations under the Vienna Convention.