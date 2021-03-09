Security, seamless connectivity key to building a digital-first business

Under the hybrid model of work, technology can be used to enable a productive and secure work environment so that the worker can become a part of this digital change. “The initial drive in the first few months of the pandemic was to get the workforce do what they were supposed to and the emphasis was on business continuity. But as the idea of work-anywhere is settling in, CIOs and CSOs are aware that this situation is not going to change. You need to have both a secure infrastructure and an application architecture. There is a huge demand for applications to move to the Cloud," said Pramod Agrawal, chief technical officer, Automation Anywhere.