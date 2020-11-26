Security tightened at Delhi-Haryana border ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' rally

Security has been tightened at Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village ahead of farmers protest march "Delhi Chalo" from November 26 to November 28.

Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. Meanwhile, four to five spots have been barricaded in the area.

"We are checking every vehicle passing from here. We are prepared to deal with any situation," sub-Inspector Prithviraj Meena told ANI on Thursday morning.

"We will try to negotiate with farmers if they come here. So far no such incidents have occurred," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services in the area will remain suspended till 2 pm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it is being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.

Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2PM through loops. After 2PM, services will run on all lines from end to end. pic.twitter.com/XNrsAVpTEq — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 25, 2020

The trains towards Delhi will be stopped two-three stations before the state borders due to the kisan rally.

