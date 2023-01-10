Security tightened at Goa airport after bomb threat call

Security tightened at Goa airport after bomb threat call1 min read . 01:26 AM IST
A Goa-bound charted flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat on Monday.
A Goa-bound charted flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat on Monday.
Security has been tightened outside Goa International Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight. A special force has been deployed at the airport for safety purpose as the investigation is still underway.
Security has been tightened outside Goa International Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight. A special force has been deployed at the airport for safety purpose as the investigation is still underway.
A Goa-bound charted flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat on Monday.
A Goa-bound charted flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat on Monday.
“On the threat call, we are just taking precautionary measures. We have deployed a special force at the airport. We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumor, but we are not taking any chances," DSP Vasco, Salim Shaikh told ANI.
“On the threat call, we are just taking precautionary measures. We have deployed a special force at the airport. We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumor, but we are not taking any chances," DSP Vasco, Salim Shaikh told ANI.
Goa received the information regarding the bomb on the flight through an e-mail after which emergency procedures kicked in. Bomb squads and fire-brigade teams have reached the spot along with local officials like the Collector and Superintendent of Police.
Goa received the information regarding the bomb on the flight through an e-mail after which emergency procedures kicked in. Bomb squads and fire-brigade teams have reached the spot along with local officials like the Collector and Superintendent of Police.
The aircraft was carrying around 240 passengers who were de-boarded after the emergency landing and the administration is scanning the aircraft for the possible explosives.
The aircraft was carrying around 240 passengers who were de-boarded after the emergency landing and the administration is scanning the aircraft for the possible explosives.
“All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport Director to news agency ANI.
“All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport Director to news agency ANI.
The Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav said that all the passengers were de-boarded and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
The Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav said that all the passengers were de-boarded and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," news agency PTI quoted Yadav.
"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," news agency PTI quoted Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)