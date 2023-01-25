Security tightened in Delhi amid preparations for 74th Republic Day2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest on this year's Republic Day celebration
Security in the nation's capital has been tightened in preparation for India's 74th Republic Day celebration, This comes after Delhi Police earlier this month detained two terrorists in the capital city who had connections to international terror groups.
