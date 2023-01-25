Security in the nation's capital has been tightened in preparation for India's 74th Republic Day celebration, This comes after Delhi Police earlier this month detained two terrorists in the capital city who had connections to international terror groups.

The safety of the general public, dignitaries, and important infrastructure may be threatened by some criminal and anti-social elements hostile to India, according to a Monday order from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest on this year's Republic Day celebration.

Flying non-conventional and aerial platforms is currently prohibited in Delhi's National Capital Territory until further notice due to reports of threats from criminal and terrorist groups against Republic Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police estimates that 65,000 people will watch the parade on 26 January. People can sign up to be audience at the parade by scanning a QR code. Only holders of valid passes and ticket purchasers will be permitted entry.

Along with Delhi Police, NSG, and paramilitary forces, about 6,000 jawans have been deployed to guard the parade. A total of 150 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution cameras, will be used to monitor the Kartavya Path.

Starting on the evening of 25 January, the high-rise structures close to the Kartavya Path and parade routes will be closed. Heavy vehicle entry into Delhi will be prohibited beginning on Wednesday night. At every Delhi border, heavy vehicles will be stopped.

Only vehicles with passes will be permitted entry into these areas. Only after verification entry will be permitted in the New Delhi district.

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will also be open for the parade, which the Delhi Police estimates will draw 30,000 people this time. This time, all metro stations will be open. Starting at 4 am, all vehicular traffic will be halted on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg.

(With inputs from agencies)