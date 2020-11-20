Security tightened near Vaishno Devi after Nagrota encounter

Security has been tightened near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra after four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagrota , Jammu on Thursday.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, said "It's possible that the terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory."

The elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented".

The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on Thursday during a routine check. It lasted for three hours

"During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said.

